Smartcash PSB, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria is a payment service bank that was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a financial institution, hold deposits, provide savings account services, issue debit cards, and pay bills to merchants

Smartcash PSB aims to ensure financial inclusion for all people, including those living in Nigeria’s most remote and outlying areas. As an innovative Payment Service Bank, it has the vision to close the existing financial gap by offering simple-to-use, secure, and trustworthy banking services to both rural and urban Nigerians.

In this post, you will learn the following;

How to open a new Smartcash wallet,

How to fund your Smartcash wallet

How to withdraw money from your Smartcash wallet

How to use your Smartcash wallet to pay bills

How to Open a Smartcash Wallet using USSD

Dial *939#

Input your preferred pin (4-digit number)

Confirm the pin. (Ensure its something you can remember)

Answer one security question like ‘What is your mother’s maiden name? Where did you go to elementary school?’

Wallet has been created. A new NUBAN Number will be displayed on your screen. Your phone number is also your account Number.

How to Fund Your Smartcash Wallet Using USSD

Dial *939#

Select Option 1 for “Add Money”

Locate a Smartcash agent and hand your money over to them

Provide your phone number (wallet number) to be funded.

Your account will be immediately funded and you’d receive a text to confirm the amount funded.

How to Locate a Smartcash Agent Via App

Download the Smartcash PSB app from either Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Open your Smartcash App

Select Find an Agent. Ensure that your location icon is turned on

Type location

Select any agent located nearby

How To Fund Your Smartcash Wallet Using Bank App

Open your regular bank app

Select the amount you want to fund

Input your phone number as your account number

Search for Smartcash PSB

Input your PIN to complete the transfer

Your account has been funded

**A text will be sent to you to confirm the funding**

How to Request a Friend to Fund Your Smartcash Wallet

Dial *939#

Select option 1 to Add Money

Select option 2 to Request Funds from a Friend

Input the friend’s phone number

Input the amount you want to request

Input your PIN to confirm the request

**The request will be sent to the friend via text**

How to Withdraw from Your Smartcash Wallet via USSD

Dial *9393#

Select option 5 to Withdraw Cash

Input the amount that you want to withdraw. (Max of 20,000 Naira)

Input PIN

Wait for a text with your unique Paycode

Present the Paycode to your agent

Receive your cash from the agent

How to transfer Money from Your Smartcash Wallet via USSD

Dial *939#

Select option 4 to Transfer Money

Select the option of whom you want to transfer to (1- Smartcash PSB, 2 -other banks. 3- phone number)

Input the recipient’s account number

Select the recipient’s bank

Input amount

Enter your PIN to confirm the transaction

**A Fee of 10 Naira will be deducted from your wallet for the transfer. **

How to Check Your Smartcash Wallet Balance Using USSD

Dial *939#

Select 2 to the Check Balance

Enter PIN to reveal Balance

Your Smartcash Balance will be on your screen display

How to Pay Bills from Your Smartcash Wallet using USSD

Dial *939#

Select option 6 to Pay Bills

Select your preferred bill merchant {1- Electricity (Prepaid & Postpaid), 2- CableTV, 3-Betting & Lottery. 4- Internet Prepaid, 5- Government Payments & Utilities, 6- Travel and Hotel

Select 2. CableTV

Choose Dstv, GoTv etc

Input card number

Select the bouquet of choice and the corresponding amount

Input your PIN to confirm the transaction.

You can save the bouquet as favourite for a short experience next time

How To Buy Airtime from Your Smartcash Wallet

Dial *939#

Select option 3 to Buy Airtime

Select option 1 for Airtime and option 2 for Data Bundle

Input whom you are buying for (1 for self, 2 for others)

Input the phone number

Select the service provider

Input amount (max of 20,000 Naira)

Input PIN to confirm transaction