Smartcash PSB, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria is a payment service bank that was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a financial institution, hold deposits, provide savings account services, issue debit cards, and pay bills to merchants
Smartcash PSB aims to ensure financial inclusion for all people, including those living in Nigeria’s most remote and outlying areas. As an innovative Payment Service Bank, it has the vision to close the existing financial gap by offering simple-to-use, secure, and trustworthy banking services to both rural and urban Nigerians.
In this post, you will learn the following;
- How to open a new Smartcash wallet,
- How to fund your Smartcash wallet
- How to withdraw money from your Smartcash wallet
- How to use your Smartcash wallet to pay bills
How to Open a Smartcash Wallet using USSD
- Dial *939#
- Input your preferred pin (4-digit number)
- Confirm the pin. (Ensure its something you can remember)
- Answer one security question like ‘What is your mother’s maiden name? Where did you go to elementary school?’
- Wallet has been created. A new NUBAN Number will be displayed on your screen. Your phone number is also your account Number.
How to Fund Your Smartcash Wallet Using USSD
- Dial *939#
- Select Option 1 for “Add Money”
- Locate a Smartcash agent and hand your money over to them
- Provide your phone number (wallet number) to be funded.
- Your account will be immediately funded and you’d receive a text to confirm the amount funded.
How to Locate a Smartcash Agent Via App
- Download the Smartcash PSB app from either Google Play Store or the Apple App Store
- Open your Smartcash App
- Select Find an Agent. Ensure that your location icon is turned on
- Type location
- Select any agent located nearby
How To Fund Your Smartcash Wallet Using Bank App
- Open your regular bank app
- Select the amount you want to fund
- Input your phone number as your account number
- Search for Smartcash PSB
- Input your PIN to complete the transfer
- Your account has been funded
**A text will be sent to you to confirm the funding**
How to Request a Friend to Fund Your Smartcash Wallet
- Dial *939#
- Select option 1 to Add Money
- Select option 2 to Request Funds from a Friend
- Input the friend’s phone number
- Input the amount you want to request
- Input your PIN to confirm the request
**The request will be sent to the friend via text**
How to Withdraw from Your Smartcash Wallet via USSD
- Dial *9393#
- Select option 5 to Withdraw Cash
- Input the amount that you want to withdraw. (Max of 20,000 Naira)
- Input PIN
- Wait for a text with your unique Paycode
- Present the Paycode to your agent
- Receive your cash from the agent
How to transfer Money from Your Smartcash Wallet via USSD
- Dial *939#
- Select option 4 to Transfer Money
- Select the option of whom you want to transfer to (1- Smartcash PSB, 2 -other banks. 3- phone number)
- Input the recipient’s account number
- Select the recipient’s bank
- Input amount
- Enter your PIN to confirm the transaction
**A Fee of 10 Naira will be deducted from your wallet for the transfer. **
How to Check Your Smartcash Wallet Balance Using USSD
- Dial *939#
- Select 2 to the Check Balance
- Enter PIN to reveal Balance
Your Smartcash Balance will be on your screen display
How to Pay Bills from Your Smartcash Wallet using USSD
- Dial *939#
- Select option 6 to Pay Bills
- Select your preferred bill merchant {1- Electricity (Prepaid & Postpaid), 2- CableTV, 3-Betting & Lottery. 4- Internet Prepaid, 5- Government Payments & Utilities, 6- Travel and Hotel
- Select 2. CableTV
- Choose Dstv, GoTv etc
- Input card number
- Select the bouquet of choice and the corresponding amount
- Input your PIN to confirm the transaction.
- You can save the bouquet as favourite for a short experience next time
How To Buy Airtime from Your Smartcash Wallet
- Dial *939#
- Select option 3 to Buy Airtime
- Select option 1 for Airtime and option 2 for Data Bundle
- Input whom you are buying for (1 for self, 2 for others)
- Input the phone number
- Select the service provider
- Input amount (max of 20,000 Naira)
- Input PIN to confirm transaction
Leave a Reply