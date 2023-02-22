The Nigerian Government announced the suspension of rail services from Saturday, 25th February to Monday 27th February to allow Nigerians to vote in the upcoming elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) spokesman, Mr Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday evening, reported by NAN.

The Abuja- Kaduna route and Lagos-Ibadan lines are part of the routes to be suspended.

Suspension: The NRC spokesman declared that the suspension was to enable Nigerians to exercise their franchise at the presidential and National Assembly elections of Feb. 25, the report said:

“Train services to be put on hold are Abuja-Kaduna, Warri- Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Iddo, Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit service.

“Train services would resume from Tuesday, Feb. 28.”

In case you missed it

Nairemetrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) revealed the reason passengers experienced delays along the Abuja-Kaduna train route this month was due to the poor supply of diesel needed to power its rolling stock.

NRC said its laboratory tests rejected the diesel that was supplied, as it needs the right specifications. The average cost of diesel was N824.87 per litre in the North-Central region for December 2022, they said:

“The delay was caused by the supply of diesel/AGO, which fell short of the specification required to operate our rolling stock, which was out rightly rejected after statutory laboratory test.

“The compulsory laboratory test is carried out on all liquid that is used on the rolling stock, locomotives inclusive to ensure that the right specifications are utilized.”