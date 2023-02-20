The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced on Sunday that it had evacuated 404.69 million litres of fuel between February 11 and 17.

The company shared the information via its official Twitter account, citing fuel supply data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The data shows 57.81 million litres as the average daily evacuation for the week.

RELEASED: The Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch Report for the week 11th to 17th February, 2023 can be found below 👇🏽 #NNPCLimited #EnergyforToday #EnergyforTommow pic.twitter.com/O5jXyapNBc — NNPC Limited (@nnpclimited) February 19, 2023

Fuel supply across states: According to the NMDPRA data, Lagos state had the highest fuel supply delivery during the period under review at 1,962 fuel trucks. Meanwhile the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja received 731. Delta state got 462 trucks, Kano state received 297 fuel trucks and Benue state got 115 fuel trucks. Meanwhile, Ebonyi state received 26 fuel trucks.

Highest load-out depots: The data says that 83% of all evacuations done during the highlighted week, took place at the top 27 highest loading depots around the country. Some of these depots include Pinnacle Lekki at 52.80 million litres, NIPCO at 25.23 million litres, Matrix at 24.88 million litres, Aiteo at 21.37 million litres, AA Rano at 16.18 million litres. Also, PPMC Calabar was at 9.54 million litres, Total Apapa was at 7.38 million litres, and PPMC Warri had 7.45 million litres.

Fuel is available, but there is a catch: Fuel is now available across several states in the country. However, one challenge remains. The issue of cost has become a source of concern for a lot of Nigerians who are already battling with Naira scarcity. According to a survey carried out by Nairametrics recently, some commuters in the Southeast region are facing the challenge of buying fuel at N280 to N400 per litre amidst queues in some filling stations.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, recently revealed that the NNPC is making N400 billion in fuel subsidy payments every month. Despite this, there is no uniform fuel pricing regime across the country. For instance, in December 2022 data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the average fuel price in Abuja was N196 per litre, meanwhile, in Gombe, the average price was N219.89, during the period highlighted.

For the record: The recent inflation report from the NBS showed that Nigeria’s energy inflation rate is currently at 17.9%, meanwhile, it was 11.5% in January 2022. According to NBS, the energy inflation rate is a result of increased costs of gas, transport fuels, lubricants, and other energy-related purchases.