Valentine’s Day is a day of love, romance, and surprises. Unfortunately, for many Nigerians, the day was anything but that due to fuel scarcity and increased costs.

Many small business owners who rely on generators for power supply are struggling to keep their businesses running, and customers are being affected by the scarcity of fuel. Long queues at fuel stations are causing significant delays, which is putting a strain on many Nigerians’ plans to celebrate the day of love with their significant others.

Mrs. Oyewole, a hair salon owner in Oyo state, is facing difficulties in running her business due to the scarcity of fuel, which she needs to keep her generator on for some of her services. The distribution company has not been as reliable with power as they were in the past, which is also causing a significant amount of frustration for small business owners like her.

Chukwuemeka Eze, the CEO of Revive Earth, a company based in Enugu state, shared his concerns about the situation. Small business owners in the state are experiencing fuel queues on Valentine’s Day, particularly at filling stations selling fuel for N280 and N290 per liter, as they are cheaper compared to the stations selling at N350 or N400 per liter. This is causing a loss of productive hours for those who planned to celebrate the occasion with their significant others.

Edwin Anosike, a resident of Enugu state, has been in a fuel queue since morning and has not been able to get fuel yet. He has been queuing to buy fuel at N280 per liter, which is the cheapest rate in his location. He may have to put in some overtime at work if he eventually gets fuel, which could further impact his plans for the date.

The high cost of fuel is causing significant challenges for low-income earners, like Abia state-based Chima Igwe. He is planning to stay home with his family to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but if there are power supply issues, his family will have to spend the day in darkness.

Despite the Federal Government’s assurances that the fuel crisis will end soon, many Nigerians are still experiencing the effects of scarcity. Fuel costs differ across states and communities, and the regulated price drive seems only to be working in major cities like Abuja and Lagos.

It’s a frustrating and disappointing situation for many Nigerians who were looking forward to celebrating this special occasion with their loved ones. However, it’s important to remember that love knows no bounds, and even though the day may not have gone as planned, the love and affection between couples can still be expressed in various ways.

While the fuel scarcity may have put a damper on Valentine’s Day celebrations for many Nigerians, it’s essential to stay positive and look forward to better days ahead. The government needs to work towards finding a lasting solution to the fuel crisis to prevent such disruptions from happening in the future. In the meantime, Nigerians must find alternative ways to keep the love alive and celebrate the day with their significant others.