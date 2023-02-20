The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says that it has 1.805 billion litres of petrol in stock, a volume that should last the country for 30 days.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, Malam Garba Deen Muhammad, on Monday in Abuja, where he stated that this is part of concerted efforts to sustain the supply of petroleum products across the country.

Muhammad in the statement explained that out of the 1.805 billion litres of petrol stock, 805.35 million litres are in land depots nationwide, while over one billion litres were still inside vessels.

More petrol expected into the country by February 28

The statement from the NNPC Spokesman reads,

‘’ In its concerted efforts to sustain the supply of petroleum products nationwide, NNPC Limited has emplaced a robust plan for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol), from mid-February to March 2023.

‘’Latest updates released on Monday show that NNPC Limited has a total of 1.805 billion litres of PMS stock, representing 805.35 million litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1,000.20 million litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 30.09 days sufficiency.

‘’An additional PMS supply of 884 Million Liters is also expected into the country by 28th February 2023.

‘’For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected into the country, while about 2.5 billion litres, which is equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.

‘’While assuring motorists that it has adequate and sufficient volumes on both lands (all the depots) and marine vessels, NNPC Limited, as the provider of energy security for the country, will continue to sustain the availability of petroleum products across the country.’’