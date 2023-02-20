Ride-hailing company, Bolt, has commenced the process of recruiting a total of 326 people across its global operations including in Nigeria.

This is coming amid the turmoil in the tech industry that has seen most big tech companies lay off thousands of employees.

More details: According to the vacancy post on the career segment of the company’s website, the 326 positions to be filled cut across all departments of the company, including Engineering, Business Development, Sales, and Accounting, among others. Specifically in Nigeria, Bolt is looking for Country Manager, Country Sales Manager, and Operations Manager.

In addition to the global recruitment, Bolt has also announced plans to invest €500m in its operations in Nigeria and other African countries. According to the company, the funds will be used to expand its services on the continent and create opportunities for over 300,000 new drivers and couriers to join its platform in 2023.

Bolt’s performance in Africa: In a statement announcing the new investment, Bolt’s CEO Markus Villig noted that the ride-hailing company has surpassed one billion rides in Africa in seven years. He said:

“Over the past seven years, we have built a strong team of 500 people in Africa, and we remain committed to investing in local communities for the long term.

“At a time when many countries are facing economic challenges, we will continue to grow our presence in Africa through this new investment, which offers massive potential to create new jobs and income opportunities for drivers and couriers.”

Bolt also disclosed that since it launched in South Africa in 2016, it has expanded to Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, and Tunisia with over 47 million customers and 900,000 drivers.

“While many companies are scaling back investments given the macroeconomic environment, we recognise the transformational effect platforms like Bolt can have in Africa.

“We operate in markets where there are unique challenges and by continuing to expand our services, we will offer people new opportunities to earn a good living by being a driver, as well as providing millions of customers with a safe, reliable, and affordable way of moving around their city,” the Regional Manager of West and North Africa, Ireoluwa Obatoki, said.