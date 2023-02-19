The Nigerian exchange closed negative during the trading week that ended January 17th, 2023. The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.96% and 0.95% to close the week at 53,804.46 and N29.310 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower except for NGX Premium, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Growth indices, which appreciated by 0.54%, 1.18%, 0.44%, 0.67%, 0.91%, 0.06%, and 7.15%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

The top gainers for the week are as follows:

TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC: TRIPPLEG closed its last trading day on Friday, February 17, 2023, at N1.99 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 45.3% increase from the previous week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.79 and has since gained 152% on that price valuation year to date.

The company deals in the printing of security documents, financial instruments, computer stationery, self-adhesive labels, and telephone recharge cards.

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC: LIVINGTRUST closed its last trading day of the week at N2.30 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 16.2% increase from last week’s.

It began the year with a share price of N1.60 and has since gained 43.8% on that price valuation.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, formerly Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, is a primary mortgage institution that is regulated by the Other Financial Institutions Department of the Central Bank. The bank was put in place by the government of Osun State to offer banking products, mortgage facilities, fund management, and treasury services.

CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC: CHAMS closed its last trading day at N0.29 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 16% increase from last week’s closing price.

Chams began the year with a share price of N0.22 and have since gained 31.8% on that price valuation.

Chams Plc is a provider of integrated identity management and payment transactional systems. The company began as a computer and hardware maintenance shop and has evolved into an enterprise technology solutions vendor in the identity management space to both public and private institutions including INEC, NCC, NHIS, PeNCOM, ICAN, Customs, Nigerian AirFORCE, NAHCO, Osun state, Anambra State, Ogun State, Adamawa State, and Benue State.

CONOIL PLC: CONOIL closed its last trading day at N35.25 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 9.98% increase from last week’s closing price.

It began the year with a share price of N26.50 and has since gained 33% on that price valuation.

Conoil is into manufacturing and marketing lubricants. It is also into the marketing of refined petroleum products.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC: MRS closed its last trading day at N23.00 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, an 8.24% increase from last week’s closing price.

MRS Oil began the year with a share price of N14.10 and has since increased by 63.1%.

MRS Oil is into the marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products as well as the blending of lubricants and the manufacturing of greases.

The top losers are as follows:

CWG PLC: CWG closed its last trading day at N0.81 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 17.4% dip week-on-week.

It started the year with a share price of N1.01 but has since lost 19.8% of that value.

Computer Warehouse Group is a pan-African systems solutions company that specializes in a wide array of IT services, including communications, and integration services.

FIDELITY BANK PLC: FIDELITYBK closed its last trading day at N4.76 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 14.7% decline week-on-week.

Fidelity began the year with a share price of N4.35 and has since gained 9.43% on that price valuation.

Fidelity Bank is a Nigerian commercial bank that provides online personal banking, SME banking, corporate banking, investment, agricultural, and private banking services.

PHARMA-DEKO PLC: PHARMDEKO closed its last trading day at N1.89 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 10% decline from the previous week’s closing price.

It began the year with a share price of N2.10 but has since lost 10% off that price valuation, ranking it 151st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Pharma-Deko Plc manufactures, packages, and markets a range of pharmaceutical and consumer products in Nigeria.

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP: NGXGROUP closed its last trading day on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at N25.95 per share, an 8.63% decrease week-on-week.

It began the year with a share price of N25.05 and has since gained 3.59% on that price valuation.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc is a market infrastructure provider in Africa. NGX Group provides a wide range of services, including listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate, and more, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, NGX Exchange, NGX REGCO, and NGX RELCO.

TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC: TRANSCORP closed its last trading day at N1.20 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 6.98% drop from the amount it recorded week-on-week.

It began the year with a share price of N1.13 and has since gained 6.19% on that price valuation.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian group of diverse companies whose core business interest is an investment in, and operation of, portfolio companies in the hospitality, power, agriculture and energy sectors.