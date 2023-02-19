The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that the state government will sustain the 50% fare cut on public transport as part of the measures to reduce the hardship caused by the fuel and naira scarcity on Lagosians.

The governor also revealed that the state government is discussing with private transport operators and their unions on the need not to increase transport fares at this moment and cause more hardship.

This was made known by Governor Sanwo-Olu in an address to the state on Saturday, February 18, 2023, where he empathized with Lagosians over the hardship being experienced with the Federal Government’s currency swap policy being implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Sanwo-Olu also in response to the recently reported violence in some parts of the state, sent a passionate appeal to residents to remain calm and avoid any form of violence that may throw the state into turmoil.

While he acknowledged the residents’ frustration and the difficulties associated with the effort to exchange old Naira notes for newly redesigned cash and its attendant effect on livelihood, the Governor said destructive demonstrations would never be the answer.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urges security agencies to ensure zero tolerance for violence

Sanwo-Olu told the residents to remain law-abiding and urged them to resist unscrupulous opportunists seeking to take advantage of the widespread frustration to hijack the situation and create a crisis.

The Governor, while applauding the security agencies for stemming the violence in some parts of the state yesterday, gave a clear instruction to them to take full control and ensure zero tolerance to all acts of arson, violence, and vandalism across the State, stressing that there would be no justification for anyone to attack public and private properties.

He said;

“ This address is necessary in view of the ongoing situation in the country, regarding the change of currency notes and the attendant hardships being faced by ordinary Lagosians. I acknowledge your patience and unwavering perseverance in these challenging times. As your Governor, my heartfelt call to you is to remain calm at this time and avoid all forms of violence, arson, and rioting. In the face of difficulties and frustrations, violence and destruction should not and will never be the answer.

“We must resist the moves by opportunists who seek to take advantage of the anger and frustration to hijack the situation and foment trouble. There are unscrupulous persons who want to sow seeds of violence and discord through their utterances and actions, all with the view of robbing you of the chance to cast your votes in the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections. Do not allow them to use you to achieve their evil intentions.

“There is no justification for attacking public or private property. The law enforcement agents have received clear instructions to take full control and ensure zero tolerance for any and all acts of arson, violence, and destruction. I enjoin all law-abiding Lagosians to carry out their lawful activities without fear.”

Lagos to scale up palliative measures

Sanwo-Olu said the State Government was fully aware of the challenges the residents were faced with in accessing cash and getting other essential commodities. He said the Government was working hard to scale up palliative measures to lessen the burden on the masses.

The Governor said the 50% reduction of transport fares across the State-owned transportation system – BRT, LAGRIDE, FMLM, and ferries – would continue, as part of the palliative approach adopted by the State Government to reduce hardship on Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the State Government had opened consultation with private transport operators and their unions not to exploit the situation to hike their fares and create more hardship.

He said:

“ We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs to the most vulnerable citizens, and the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash. We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from the palliatives.

“As we scale up the rollout of these palliatives, we ask for your continued patience and understanding. Remain calm and go about your lawful activities and duties. The Lagos State Government under my watch will continue to stand by, with, and for the ordinary people of Lagos.”

Governor warns POS operators and petrol stations against extortion

The Governor frowned at what he described as “rampant incidents of extortion” by players in the financial services value chain, especially Point of Sale (POS) operators, as well as petrol station attendants, who are cashing in on the situation.

He appealed to those involved in extortionate services to desist from such sharp practices, urging them to be their brother’s keepers and support the efforts to lessen the hardships being faced by the masses.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This is not the period to sacrifice our empathy, compassion, and humanity on the altar of profit-making.’’