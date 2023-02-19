It’s that time of the year again when the NBA regular season takes a brief pause and all the attention shifts to the annual All-Star weekend.

The NBA All-Star weekend is a three-day event headlined by some of the best current and rising stars in the league, who will partake in events throughout the weekend. Salt Lake City, Utah is where the superstars congregate this year.

Festivities got underway on Friday, 17th February with the NBA Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge. Activities continued on Saturday with The Dunk Contest, Three-point Contest, and the Skills Challenge. The All-Star Game itself is the crown jewel of the weekend and will kick off by 8:30 pm ET on Sunday (1:30 am WAT, Monday).

The All-Star draft will be held one hour before the game with leading vote-getters in the Eastern and Western conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, serving as captains. LeBron and Giannis will draft their teams on the spot by 7:30 pm ET and have an hour to get ready with their new teams.

LeBron and Giannis will be drafting their teams from two pools: eight other starters and then 14 reserve players. The starters were selected via a combination of fan, media and player votes, while the reserves were picked by the coaches. There were originally 12 total players from the Eastern Conference and 12 total players from the Western Conference selected.

In the past, All-Star team captains have picked their players in a televised draft a few days before the game. However, the upcoming game will feature a draft that will take place just an hour before tip-off.

Below are the full 2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters, including injury replacements.

2023 NBA All-Star Game starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replaces Kevin Durant as a starter)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (replaces Stephen Curry as a starter)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (replaces Zion Williamson as a starter)

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (injury replacement)

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (injury replacement)

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

2023 NBA All-Stars out with injury

These players will not be suiting up in Salt Lake City due to recent injuries.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

How much do NBA players get paid at the All-Star Game?

The All-Star game is just an exhibition, but the league has tried to give its top players something to play for. There are different prize pools for winning and losing players at the All-Star Game, along with additional rewards for participants in other All-Star events.

Here’s a breakdown of the money players can earn on the court during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Prize money for winning the NBA All-Star Game

After initially setting the bar at $50,000 for each winning player in the most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league reportedly increased the payout to $100,000 for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Consolation prize money for losing players in the NBA All-Star Game

While players from the winning team got a pay bump in recent years, players on the losing team are still set to make the same $25,000 that is listed in the CBA.

Players voiced that the difference in pay between winning and losing players could be viewed as an increased incentive to compete more intensely during the exhibition.

NBA All-Star Game Year-by-Year Results

The NBA All-Star Game has been played every year since 1951, with the only exception of 1999 (strike-shortened season), for a total of 71 editions.

Last 12 results

2010: West 139 – 141 East

2011: West 148 – 143 East

2012: West 152 – 149 East

2013: West 143 -138 East

2014: West 155 – 163 East

2015: West 163 – 158 East

2016: West 196 – 173 East

2017: West 192 – 182 East

2018: Team LeBron 148 – 145 Team Stephen

2019: Team LeBron 178 – 164 Team Giannis

2020: Team LeBron 157 – 155 Team Giannis

2021: Team LeBron 170 – 155 Team Durant

2022: Team Lebron 163 – 160 Team Durant

James has already defeated Antetokounmpo in the same setup in 2020 and knowing how competitive both superstars are, this match should be a treat. Can James remain undefeated as an All-Star captain?