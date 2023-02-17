The Central Bank office in Marina Lagos is currently under lockdown as hundreds of deposits besieged the apex bank to deposit the old naira notes.

Nairametrics reliably confirmed from some employees of the bank who are inside the building as early as 11 am this morning. They also confirm the crowd was still there as of 2 pm.

The number of people who besieged the bank overpowered the security details at the central bank forcing them to call in backup security.

Meanwhile, the central bank has just ordered banks to start collecting the old N500 and N1000 notes.

Nigeria’s President Buhari had declined the Supreme Court order and insisted that the old naira notes were expired. However, he approved the extension of the old N200 notes advising Nigerians that they can proceed to swap the rest of the old notes for new ones at the central bank offices between February 10 and April 10 2022.

