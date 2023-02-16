For the 2023–2024 academic year, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), a federal government organization tasked with building indigenous human capacity, is accepting applications from qualified individuals for overseas MSc and PhD scholarships for specific programmes at particular institutions.

The scheme was developed to offer candidates the opportunity to benefit from a diversified pool of knowledge and the facilities offered by world-class institutions across the globe. Under it, candidates are invited to apply through PTDF to specific programmes at partner institutions.

Details of the scholarship award: The scholarship includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health insurance, payment of tuition and the provision of allowances to meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses.

For the 2023/2024 award, applications will be limited to PTDF partner universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia where it feels the scholarship’s high standards can be maintained and the scheme’s objectives will be best served.

A full list of sponsored courses is available on the scholarship portal: scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng

Selection Process, Criteria & Requirements: Only exceptional applicants will be chosen for PTDF scholarships as the application process is extremely competitive.

The most qualified candidates from each state will be called for an interview based on their qualifications, and a committee will be formed to evaluate applications based on the following standards:

The following factors will be taken into consideration:

Academic merit as demonstrated by the quality of degrees, complete academic transcripts, and other professional qualifications acquired

Relevant publications to be referenced by the applicant (PhD applicants only)

Membership in professional bodies

The viability of the study/research plan.

Requirements for MSc scholarship: A minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1) qualification in their first degree or a Second Class Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience

Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC)

Must be computer literate

Possession of 5 O/level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

Statement of purpose (maximum 500 words) stating the reason(s) for the proposed study, its relevance to the industry and its expected impact on national development.

Applicants must have National Identity Number (NIN) before applying for the scholarship.

Requirements for PhD scholarship: Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC).

Must be computer literate

A minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in their first degree and a good second-degree certificate

A research proposal relevant to the oil and gas industry (of not more than five pages) to include the following:

Title

Introduction

Research Problem

Aim

Research Questions/Objectives

Scope

Summarized Literature

Methodology

Expected outcomes only where necessary

All lecturers must produce a letter from their Vice Chancellors confirming that they are not in receipt of any other scholarships (if shortlisted)

Applicants must have National Identity Number (NIN) and verification will be required (NIMC verification charges apply)before applying for the scholarship.

Required Documents: Applicants are advised to scan copies of the following documents and attach them to their online application forms:

First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result

NYSC discharge certificate

WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO results and the PINs on the application forms enable PTDF to view the O’level results on the relevant website.

Recent Passport Photograph

Local Government Identification Letter

Master’s Degree Certificate (PhD Applicants only)

Evidence of membership in professional associations

How to Apply: You may apply here. The closing date for the application is Friday, March 24th, 2023