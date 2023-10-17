President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for an initial term of 4 years.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday evening, where he noted that Aminu until his appointment was the General Manager, Education and Training Department at the PTDF.

Ngelale in the statement said that his appointment followed the retirement of the outgoing Executive Secretary/CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau, who was expected to proceed on 90 days of pre-retirement leave with effect from September 26, 2023.

What the Presidential media aide is saying

Ngelale in the statement said that Aminu will serve in acting capacity until December 26, 2023, when he will commence his tenure in substantive capacity.

The statement reads,

‘’The President has directed the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, to serve in an acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four (4) years in office, beginning on December 26, 2023.

‘’The President wishes the new PTDF Executive Secretary / CEO well in the discharge of his duties.’’