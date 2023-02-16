The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs, as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.02% to close at 54,520.2 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization increased by N8 billion to close at N29.696 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.66%. The stock market has advanced by 2,924.54 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as TRIPPLEG led 17 gainers, and 15 losers topped by COURTVILLE at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,520.2 points

Previous ASI: 54,507.66 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 5.66%

Market Cap: N29,696 trillion

Volume: 125.8 million

Value: N3.6 billion

Deals: 2,670

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRIPPLEG up + 9.70% to close at N1.81

RTBRISCOE up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

JAPAULGOLD up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

LIVINGTRUST up + 6.90% to close at N2.17

VERITASKAP up + 5.00% to close at N0.21

NGX Top ASI losers

COURTVILLE down – 9.62% to close at N0.47

CWG down – 8.99% to close at N0.81

NGXGROUP down – 6.69% to close at N26.50

WAPIC down – 4.65% to close at N0.41

FIDELITYBK down – 3.27% to close at N5.03

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 19,173,469

UBA – 14,357,029

ZENITHBANK – 8,441,601

Top 3 by Value

DANGCEM – N1,945,654,336

GTCO– N481,722,102

ZENITHBANK – N214,560,817