The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, in Minna, Niger state.

Wushishi said that a total of 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 percent while 27,808, representing 47.03 percent were female.

Highlights of the results

The NECO boss pointed out that the number of candidates that sat for English Language is 58,012 out of which 44,162, representing 76.13% got Credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69% got Credit and above.

He further disclosed that the number of Candidates who got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 33,914 representing 57.36%.

He said, “Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.’’

Increase in examination malpractice reported

On the issue of examination malpractice, Wushishi said, “11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice is, as against 4,454 in 2021, which shows a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.’’

He noted that the increase in examination malpractice is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

He said, “This led to the blacklisting of four supervisors, one each from Rivers and Plateau States and two from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision.’’

For the record

The Senior School Certificate Examination, External, was conducted by NECO from November 21, 2022, to December 21, 2022, and the result was released 57 days after. Wushishi said a total of 29 subjects were examined as was done in 2021.

Recall that in November 2022, NECO released the results of the 2022 June/July Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), 45 days after the last paper was written.