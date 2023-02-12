The naira/dollar exchange rate dropped to its lowest point since November 2022 as the 2023 presidential election enters its last two weeks of campaigns.
Checks by Nairametrics reveal the greenback sold for as high as N755/$1 on the black market on Friday, February 10th, 2022. Meanwhile, the exchange rate on the official I&E Window closed at N461.5/$1 representing a difference of about N293.5 over the black market rate.
The lack of new naira notes has raised concerns among Nigerians and added to the country’s increasing list of economic issues, posing a new challenge to Nigeria’s economy.
- The scarcity is attributed to the old naira notes policy, which mandated that all Nigerians swap their old notes for new ones by February 10th.
- While the policy was intended to tackle corruption and counterfeiting, it has had unintended consequences.
- Many Nigerians have been unable to exchange their old notes, leading to a shortage of new naira notes in circulation.
- “Yes, incidentally the naira redesigned has not impacted positively on the value of the local currency against the greenback as there is a paucity of liquidity in the market”
- “Most of the forex that would have been available have already been bought by politicians in October ahead of the elections. That is why the exchange rate depreciated massively at the time.
