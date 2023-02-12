The naira/dollar exchange rate dropped to its lowest point since November 2022 as the 2023 presidential election enters its last two weeks of campaigns.

Checks by Nairametrics reveal the greenback sold for as high as N755/$1 on the black market on Friday, February 10th, 2022. Meanwhile, the exchange rate on the official I&E Window closed at N461.5/$1 representing a difference of about N293.5 over the black market rate.

The lack of new naira notes has raised concerns among Nigerians and added to the country’s increasing list of economic issues, posing a new challenge to Nigeria’s economy.