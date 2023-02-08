The campaign team of APC’s presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that temporarily halted any plans to ban the use of the old naira notes across the country.

The call was made by Bayo Onanuga the Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, and Femi Fani Kayode the Chief of the Tinubu campaign after the ruling.

Tinubu’s campaign team claimed that the CBN’s decision to redesign the N200, N500 and 1,000 banknotes was planned to sabotage his victory in February presidential election by people in the current administration.

Call for Emefiele’s suspension: Onanuga stated that the Supreme court’s decision is a victory for the Nigerian people. He also called for Emefiele’s suspension. He said:

“The Nigerian people have won in the battle to make Godwin Emefiele and his CBN see the reason that their 10 February swap deadline is grossly unreasonable and is sheer madness. And it is time for President Buhari to suspend this fumbling governor from office.”

Tyranny of Abuse: Kayode claimed that courts are the last hope of the common man when faced with the tyranny of abusive & cruel policies & insane officials, he said:

“For this, we thank firstly the Supreme Court who have not only displayed remarkable insight and sensitivity in this matter and courageously risen to the occasion but who have also proved that the courts really are the last hope of the common man when faced with the tyranny of abusive & cruel policies & insane officials.

“We must also thank my three dearest friends & brothers, men of courage & conviction all, who took the FG to court. They are, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara & Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna.”

What you should know: Nigeria’s Supreme Court temporarily halted any plans to ban the use of the old naira notes across the country.

The ruling was issued on Wednesday morning by a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, halting an exparte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

Recall that Nairametrics earlier reported that the states dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new naira notes due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira redesign policy.