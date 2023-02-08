The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.23% to close at 54,427.05 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N69 billion to close at N29.644 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.48%. The stock market has advanced by 2,831.39 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as TRIPPLEG led 11 gainers, and 23 losers topped by TRANSEXPR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,427.05 points

Previous ASI: 54,299.76 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.23%

Y-T-D: 5.48%

Market Cap: N29.644 trillion

Volume: 151.5 million

Value: N1.81 billion

Deals: 2,974

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRIPPLEG up + 9.52% to close at N1.15

INTENEGINS up + 9.40% to close at N1.28

JAPAULGOLD up + 3.45% to close at N0.30

MANSARD up + 2.50% to close at N2.05

AFRIPRUD up + 2.46% to close at N6.25

NGX Top ASI losers

TRANSEXPR down – 9.76% to close at N0.74

TRANSCORP down – 7.35% to close at N1.26

COURTVILLE down – 6.00% to close at N0.47

PRESTIGE down – 4.76% to close at N0.40

UPDCREIT down – 4.41% to close at N3.25

Top 3 by Volume

UNIVINSURE – 20,035,608

TRANSCORP– 18,684,627

GTCO – 17,028,872

Top 3 by Value

GTCO– N427,737,620

AIRTELAFRI– N253,137,949

MTNN– N182,656,131