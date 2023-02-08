The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has said that the emergence of new airlines in the country and the route expansion programmes of existing operators have increased the agency’s cost of surveillance progranmmes and oversight responsibilities.

Capt. Nuhu disclosed this while speaking as a special guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Training Programme in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He further noted that the level of safety in the industry has increased the confidence of investors and the flying public.

Increasing costs: He, however, said that the more new airlines that emerge and additional routes opened, the more cost for the regulatory agency. He said:

“No doubt, there is increased confidence in the sector as new airlines are coming on board and existing operators are expanding their routes. Expectedly, our costs of the surveillance programme and other oversight responsibilities as the regulator of the industry have increased correspondently.

“We, at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), consider training (including initial, on-the-job and recurrent training) as a key component of aviation development in Nigeria. In fact, training and retraining can be likened to a capital project as it is critical to our operations as the apex regulatory authority for civil aviation. The authority’s personnel are exposed to appropriate training all over the world to enhance and maintain their skills and competence.”

Timely training: Also speaking during the occasion, the Acting Rector of IAC, Ilorin, Capt. Okatayi Yakubu said that the training for the league was timely. According to him, the training would aid in correct reports and terminologies for aviation reporters.

Yakubu, however, enjoined journalists to eschew sensational reporting, stressing that this may further scare away potential air travellers and investors in the industry.

He assured me that the training would be of immense benefit to the participants.

He also lauded the Kwars State Government for its support towards the growth of the college, stressing that this had enhanced development in the school.