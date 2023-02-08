The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under heavy criticism for liking a tweet disparaging the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Although this may have been the handiwork of the social media handler of the Commission, Nigerians are accusing the electoral umpire of showing its bias through the action.

A like on a post on social media indicates that you approve of, or you concur with the message of the post.

In this case, the tweet that was liked by INEC was a story published by an online newspaper, Premium Times, with the headline: “Peter Obi: An opportunist won’t deliver Nigeria—Seun Kuti.”

INEC’s official Twitter handle, @inecnigeria liked the tweet.

The Commission has, however, disliked the post following the outrage on Twitter.

The reactions: Reacting to INEC’s like on the tweet before it was disliked, a member of the ‘ObiDatti’ Presidential Campaign Council, FS Yusuf, threatened to sue the Commission. He said:

“Dear @inecnigeria why is your handler liking this tweet where Peter Obi is attacked? What is this nonsense? Are we a joke to the commission? Don’t set this nation aflame. @inecnigeria this is a warning! We need to sue INEC for this misbehaviour!”

Another Twitter user identified as IDUH also reacted to the post saying:

“And INEC Nigeria liked the post? An independent body that is supposed to conduct a free and fair election? How did we get here as a country?”

Similarly, a tweep identified as Miss Pearl tweeted in response to the INEC’s action accusing the Commission of not hiding its bias. She said:

“Our greatest enemy in this election will most likely be INEC. I don’t believe they can conduct a free, fair, and credible election. They ain’t even hiding it, just look at this pettiness!!!”

For Okafor, another Twitter user, that INEC liked the tweet in the first place should be a great concern for Nigerians.