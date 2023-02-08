The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a 50% transport fare reduction on all Lagos State Public Transport System for the next week through the Cowry Card system.

The action by the state government is to help cushion the effects of the fuel and naira scarcity on the socio-economic lives of Lagosians.

According to a video shared by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on new media, Jubril Gawat, on his official Twitter account, the transport fare cut is expected to take effect from tomorrow February 9, 2023, and will be enjoyed on all BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses and Lagos Ferry services.

Transport fare reduction takes effect tomorrow

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’ For us to further cushion the effect of what our citizens are currently facing, I have directed immediately from tomorrow, all of our Lagos run bus system, all of our BRT buses, on all of our LAGRIDE taxis, all of our ferry boats an all of our LAST MILE buses and small buses that we have in the state, that they should be carrying a passenger at 50% of the current fare and this will continue to happen using their cowry card.

‘’And we want to further make the cowry card available to all willing citizens. We have over 3 million cowry cards that are out there that are being used, but we believe that we will even make it a lot more available. And so for the next one week on all of our passenger routes within all of our buses and our ferries and our taxis, passengers will enjoy a 50% discount from tomorrow morning.’’

State government to set up food banks across the state

The governor also announced the setting up of Food Banks across the State using different methods of distribution, to further cushion the effect of the current situation across the country.

He said, ‘’We are going to be setting up food banks across the city. We are going to be identifying vulnerable spots in our communities and you will see us distributing food items, and foodstuffs that we are making arrangements for and we have tens of thousands that are already ready, we will be identifying various locations to which we will be distributing these food packs just so that we can cushion the effect on all our citizens.’’