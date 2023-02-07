As it advances on its digital transformation agenda, Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”) has set up the NGX Digital and Technology Products Advisory Panel (“The Panel”). The Panel would provide a forum for the Exchange to interact with the capital market community and the fintech ecosystem to enhance and increase NGX’s digital product offerings.

Responsibilities of the Panel include but are not limited to providing insight into product innovation and proposing ways to increase technology listings on NGX; recommending ways to boost data and digital market liquidity; providing thought leadership by developing whitepapers, creating frameworks and making recommendations; and a host of advisory matters like market trends, risks and sentiments.

Recall that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the Rules for Listing on the NGX Technology Board in December 2022. The creation of the committee is part of a continuous process to further scale the capacities of NGX in the technology ecosystem.

“Technology and innovation are the driving forces of progress, and at NGX we are committed to leveraging both to transform the Exchange into a leading force of product development in the capital market,” says Dr Olufemi Oyenuga, Chief Digital Officer, NGX. “With the establishment of the committee, we are poised to explore new frontiers, pool groundbreaking ideas and strategies, and unlock exciting opportunities for the future addressing creativity, innovation and sustainability.”

Appointed to the panel are Tope Kola-Oyeneyin (McKinsey); Iyin Aboyeji (Future Africa); Kola Aina (Ventures Platform); Idris Saliu (Ceviant); Fope Adelowo (Helios Group); Richmond Bassey (Bamboo); Tayo Oviosu (Paga); Wale Ayeni (International Finance Corporation); Ahmad Zuaiter (Jadara Capital Partners LLC) and Adedeji Olowe (LendsQr).

NGX, as the sustainable exchange championing Africa’s development, recognises the potential of diverse viewpoints and aims to leverage the extensive networks of experts across the budding technology ecosystem and the capital market in designing breakthrough frameworks to position itself for global competitiveness.

