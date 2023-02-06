AFD Group is calling on African creative entrepreneurs to apply for its AFD Digital Challenge for a chance to win €450,000.

The challenge is open to entrepreneurs who use technology to advance music, publishing, audiovisuals, the press, video games, and performing in Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

The organiser believes that by promoting the establishment of economic opportunities for African youth through digital platforms, the cultural and creative industry can support growth and sustainable development.

That’s because cultural and creative industries serve as a vital engine for social and economic advancement in addition to being a location for entertainment. These sectors play a role that extends beyond their capacity to generate profit since they actively support social inclusion, cohesiveness, pride in African traditions, and citizen emancipation.

Eligibility criteria

Your digital project needs to involve one of the sectors of activity of the Cultural and Creative industries mentioned above.

Your project offers a digital solution to transform the method of production and consumption of cultural and creative goods and services.

Enhances the value of African cultural heritage and legacies.

Promotes inclusive access to cultural and creative content.

The project is in the seed phase (prototyping or beginning of commercialization with an indicative annual turnover of €18,000 or less) or in the acceleration phase (economic model and user market established with an indicative annual turnover of €18,000 to €250,000 per year.

Your project has a legal structure based on one or more African countries.

Your project has a sustainable and autonomous economic model.

Digital technology is the core of your solution.

Apply here before the February 24, 2023 deadline.

About AFD Digital Challenge

Since 2016, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) has been awarded the most innovative African startups and research teams working within digital technology and sustainable development goals in Africa.

The impact of digital technology on the cultural and creative sectors is known to greatly speed up recovery and expand youth employment prospects in Africa. Cultural initiatives can improve the social cohesion and inclusiveness of a community, as well as its intellectual and cultural life. Additionally, they enable the promotion of particular causes like civic involvement, gender equality, and environmental awareness

For this challenge, winners will get €450,000 for technical and financial support from AFD. Applicants must have digital or technology solutions addressing one of the following three concerns and be in the seed phase (prototyping or beginning of commercialization) or in the acceleration phase (economic model and user market established):

Promoting inclusive access to cultural and creative content via digital media

The valorisation of African cultural heritages and heritages through digital technology

The transformation and professionalisation of cultural and creative goods and services production and consumption