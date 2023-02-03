FCMB Group Plc has released its annual report and financial statements for the full-year ending 31st December 2022.

The company’s profit for the year rose by 55.8% to N32.59 billion from the N20.92 billion in the previous year.

The summary of the report is as follows:

Gross Earnings

2022 FY: N281.75 billion

2021 FY: N212.01 billion

Change: +32.9%

Net interest income

2022 FY: N120.408 billion

2021 FY: N90.913 billion

Change: +32.4%

Result from Operating Profit

2022 FY: N37.105 billion

2021 FY: N22.621 billion

Change: +64%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N37.105 billion

2021 FY: N22.716 billion

Change: +63.3%

Profit for the year

2022 FY: N32.591 billion

2021 FY: N20.916 billion

Change: +55.8%

Earnings per share

2022 FY: N1.64

2021 FY: N1.05

Change: +56.2%

Bottomline

The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in revenue gross earnings for the period amid inflation. Interest and discount income stood at N217.99 billion, driven by cash and cash equivalents, loans and advances to customers, investment securities and amortization cost as well as Investment securities at FVOCI.