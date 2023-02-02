Open AI has come up with a paid version of its sensational chatbot, ChatGPT, which will cost users $20 every month.

This comes as a research report suggested that the AI tool reached an estimated 100 million monthly active users in January 2023, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history.

OpenAI said subscribers to ChatGPT Plus, will receive round-the-clock access to the chatbot, faster responses, and access to new features. The company will also continue to offer a free version of the service, which is available to only a limited number of people during peak hours.

Earlier in January, OpenAI hinted at monetizing the chatbot to sustain its growth.

Initially, ChatGPT Plus will be available only to users in the United States. OpenAI has started a waiting list for the service and will begin inviting people on the list to join in the coming weeks.

Expensive technology: OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, in a recent tweet confirmed that the company is spending a lot to sustain the service.

A spokeswoman for OpenAI, Hannah Wong-Silva, said the new subscription service is designed to make some of this money back while the company continues to offer a free version of the chatbot.

ChatGPT is the most prominent example of a new kind of chatbot that has captured the imagination of both the business world and the general public in recent weeks. Students are already using ChatGPT to write term papers. Companies are generating email messages and other marketing materials.

Fastest-growing application: Meanwhile, A report by UBS Research indicated that ChatGPT reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history.

Recall that OpenAI had announced that the application reached 1 million users in the first 5 days of its launch in December last year.

Citing data from analytics firm Similarweb, the UBS report said an average of about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the levels of December.

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app,” UBS analysts wrote in the report.