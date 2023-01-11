OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has said it is considering monetizing the AI tool in a bid to ensure longtime sustainability.

In an announcement on the company’s official Discord server, OpenAI said the monetized version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional.

Monetised ChatGPT: The benefits of the professional ChatGPT will include no “blackout”, meaning that the platform will always be available, unlike the current free version. Also, there will be no throttling even as users will have an unlimited number of messages with ChatGPT.

OpenAI says that those who fill out the waitlist form on its Discord server may be selected to pilot ChatGPT Professional. It, however, noted that the product is in its experimental stages and won’t be made widely available “at this time.”

Note that the ChatGPT tool which is currently free to use has gone viral for its ability to help people write essays, emails, poems, and even computer code.

Investment rumour: This development is coming amid the rumours of plans by Microsoft to invest $10 billion in the AI tool. The deal, according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the matter, is part of a funding round with other investors involved that would value OpenAI at a whopping $29 billion.

While OpenAI and Microsoft are yet to comment on the rumour, the reports indicated that Microsoft will get a 75% share of OpenAI’s profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.

ChatGPT is currently attracting attention all over the world as many people are wowed by its ability to provide answers to queries in a simple and straightforward manner.

Since its debut in December last year, people have been using it to compose music, understand complex topics, make jokes, write movie scripts, and even debug computer codes. Its popularity soared within days as it recorded its first 1 million users within 5 days of its launch.