The Lagos State Government has promised to arrest and prosecute owners and drivers of articulated vehicles for negligence or recklessness as well as put commercial vehicles whose condition does not conform to the provisions of the State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 on the road.

This is as the state government once again, condemned in strong terms the incessant truck accidents happening within the State with the resultant casualty figures.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola said the warning becomes necessary, following recent truck accidents in Ojuelegba and Ikotun area which claimed the lives of innocent citizens and left scores of people injured.

Toriola added that there were also similar incidents at Abule-Egba and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge but fortunately were without casualties.

State government to evoke full wrath of the law

Toriola also noted that investigations revealed that the accidents usually happen due to negligence and recklessness on the part of the drivers, reiterating that the State Government has resolved not to tolerate unabated truck accidents caused by large containers falling off trucks and injuring or killing innocent citizens.

He said, “ Having carried out a critical forensic investigation on the causes of these accidents, the State Government has resolved to evoke the full wrath of the laws stipulated in its Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, on the liability of owners for safety”.

“The law clearly states that a person who drives a commercial vehicle whose condition does not conform with the provisions of the law commits an offence and is liable on conviction to the penalty stated in Section 18 (2) and in situations where the driver of the vehicle is not the owner, the owner will also be liable in line with Section 18 (3).’’

The Permanent Secretary averred that enforcement strategies to checkmate the operations and activities of articulated vehicles plying the State Roads are sacrosanct and will be enforced.

He stated, “The State Government having registered its displeasure and position on the current situation sought the full cooperation of all relevant stakeholders in the implementation of the exercise in a bid to erase unwarranted deaths, enhance movement without fear on our roads and safety of lives and property.’’

While commiserating with families who lost their loved ones in the recent accidents, Toriola assured that justice will be served.

For the record

Recall that on January 29, 2023, Nairametrics reported that 9 passengers were crushed to death as a 20 feet container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

According to reports, investigations showed that the commercial bus was picking up passengers at the bus stop along the Ojuelegba Bridge when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.