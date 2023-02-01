MTN Nigeria Plc has released its audited full-year 2022 financial results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N533.972 billion.
This represents a 22.3% increase from the N436.689 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.
Revenue
2022 FY: N2.201 trillion
2021 FY: N1.654 trillion
Change: +21.6%
Operating profit
2022 FY: N733.298 billion
2021 FY: N584.747 billion
Change: +19.13%
Finance costs
2022 FY: N213.094 billion
2021 FY: N159.998 billion
Change: +33.18%
Pre-tax profit
2022 FY: N533.972 billion
2021 FY: N436.689 billion
Change: +22.3%
Net Profit after tax
2022 FY: N358.877 billion
2021 FY: N298.654 billion
Change: +20.16%
Earnings per share
2022 FY: N17.79
2021 FY: N14.67
Change: +21.41%
Bottomline
The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in revenue boosted by voice and data revenue and earnings from interconnect, roaming and SMS.
