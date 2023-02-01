Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is accepting applications from startups in 17 African countries including Nigeria.

The Accelerator programme is a three-month virtual programme for high-potential Seed to Series A tech startups based in Africa.

The programme is grouped into Google for Startups Accelerator (Women) Founders and Google for Startups Accelerator (Africa)

More details about the programme: The Google for Startups Accelerator (Women Founders) programme is focused on supporting women-led tech startups up to the Series A stage. These startups must be based in Africa or building Africa-centered solutions.

The programme is designed to offer the best of Google’s expertise, products, people, and technology to these startups through content and mentorship tailored to their unique needs. Additionally, the program offers opportunities for the women founders to network with a global community of women in the field.

The Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa program focuses on supporting growth-stage startups that are using advanced technologies such as AI/ML and data to solve problems in key verticals. These startups will be paired with relevant Google and industry experts to help them overcome their challenges. They are also provided with insights and best practices to improve their products and businesses.

Programme structure: The Google for Startups Accelerator program will be conducted in a hybrid format. At the outset, the program will involve working with the selected startups to determine their specific challenges and the support required from the program.

The startups will undergo three intensive boot camps centred around topics such as product development, design, hiring, and fundraising, followed by an OKR workshop to define their objectives for the program. Each startup will also receive one-on-one mentorship and will be assigned a dedicated Startup Success Manager to help them fully utilize Google’s resources, network, expertise, and technology.

After the programme, startups will have the opportunity to pitch their products or services to Google teams, mentors, venture capitalists, and tech ecosystem stakeholders. The engagement with the graduated startups continues after the program through the alumni network.

Who should apply: The Google for Startups Accelerator program is open to those on Seed to Series A-stage. The program is not limited to a specific sector and therefore welcomes startups that are currently utilizing or plan to utilize machine learning from any vertical.

Women-founded technology startups up to the Series A stage are also eligible to participate in the program.

For the program, it is required that both the CEO and CTO participate in all three online boot camps. A third core team member may also attend, but this is optional. During each bootcamp, a maximum of three company representatives are allowed to participate.

Duration of the programme: Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Class will run from March 2023 to May 2023. Women founders can apply up to Feb 20th.

Here are the benefits: The selected startups will receive the following benefits-

Access to Google engineers, resources, and mentors both during and after the program

Direct collaboration and support from Google for Startups

Integration into the Google for Startups Accelerator Global Community and network of alumni and mentors

Credits for Google Cloud services

Opportunities for marketing exposure

Note: No grants or funding will be provided to the startups participating in the program.

How to apply: Click here to apply for Google for Startups Accelerator for Women Founders.

Do note that applications to Google for Startups Accelerator (Africa) are closed for now. But you can express interest in future classes by registering your interest here.