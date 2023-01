Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited financial report for the period ended December 31st, reporting a profit after tax of N9.45 billion.

This represents an 11% increase from the N8.34 billion which the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Key details of the unaudited financial report are summarized below.

Revenue

December 2022: N440 billion

December 2021: N338 billion

Change: +23%

Gross profit

December 2022: N68.5 billion

December 2021: N66.4 billion

Change: +3%

Total operating profit

December 2022: N21.2 billion

December 2021: N22.6 billion

Change: -6.7%

Pre-tax profit

December 2022: N15.4 billion

December 2021: N14.1 billion

Change: +8.5%

Net Profit after tax

December 2022: N9.45 million

December 2021: N8.34 million

Change: +11.7%