The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed he signed the N1.768 trillion 2023 Budget of Continuity into law on Friday, which he says will focus on completing ongoing infrastructure projects.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening, praising it as a consolidation of development strides in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He also noted that funding for the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko has equally been approved in the budget.

Budget of Continuity: The Lagos Governor said the budget went through a rigorous review process and all statutory channels were required before being signed.

“Today, I signed the State’s N1.768trn “Budget of Continuity” into law to consolidate the development strides of our administration. The budget went through a rigorous review and all the relevant statutory channels required and we now have a document that can be implemented.

“The implementation of the budget would see to the completion of various ongoing capital projects, including the final construction phase of the 37-kilometre Lagos Red Rail Line from Agbado to Ebute Metta.”

Blue Line: Sanwo-Olu added that funding for major projects including the second phase of the Blue Line metro has been approved as other major health projects.

“The funding for the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko has equally been approved in the budget. While the Ojo General Hospital project and the mental health facility in Ketu-Ereyun being undertaken by the State Government will be swiftly completed.”

What you should know

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the first metro line in Nigeria this month, the Lagos Blue Line.

The Line is expected to be one of six the metro lines identified in the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) master plan, with a first phase consisting of a 13 kilometres stretch from Marina to Mile 2 and has five stations — the Marina Iconic station; National Theatre; Orile-Iganmu; Suru-Alaba and Mile 2.

The President took a test ride on the train with Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Gov. Dr Obafemi Hamzat. The Lagos Governor added that when Phase 1 starts running fully “we envisage that it will transport a quarter of a million Lagosians daily, rising to half a million daily when the entire corridor is completed”