Earlier today, the Election Petitions Tribunal in Osun State nullified the electoral victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke over what it described as poor compliance with the Electoral Act.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Tertsea Kume who presided over the tribunal gave the ruling.

The ruling followed the recent Supreme Court’s affirmation of Ademola Adeleke as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the recently concluded Osun State governorship election.

The Electoral Act: The report said Osun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo nullified the election of Gov. Ademola Adeleke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This judgment was handed by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, stating the July 16, 2022 governorship election did not comply with the Electoral Act. They said: “Tertsea said that there was indeed overvoting in six local government areas in the state”.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported last year The Supreme Court affirmed Ademola Adeleke as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

A five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the suit filed by Oyedotun Babayemi, following the withdrawal of the notice of appeal by the appellant.

One of the candidates Mr Babayemi had approached the Osogbo division of the federal high court seeking to be declared the PDP candidate of the governorship election held on July 16 in the state.