Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announces its collaboration with Multichoice Africa in bringing back Africa’s largest reality TV franchise with a special edition tagged: Big Brother Titans. Reality TV lovers and pop culture fans across Africa and the world are in for a big ride for 72 days from January 15th, 2023. This was announced at a Press Conference by the organizers of the show in Lagos, Nigeria, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Big Brother Titans is a fusion of two of the largest reality shows in Africa– Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. The new season will feature housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, respectively, in one Big Brother house vying for the Titan crown worth $100,000 in cash and other exciting prizes. This season is themed “Rise of the Giants” and is touted to promote African unity and excellence through entertainment. The show will be co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, available 24/7 to audiences in the US, UK, Republic of Ireland, and over 40 African countries, 34 of which Flutterwave is active in.

Flutterwave plans to leverage its reach across Africa to spotlight members of its small business community to help them grow and expand their business across the continent. The spotlight campaign was earlier launched during the BBNaija Season 7, where FootCity, Avoir Jewelry, Famasi Africa, and other SMEs all received free exposure which helped them increase sales.

Speaking on the partnership, Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, “Entertainment is a universal language, and we are excited to bring together two of Africa’s powerhouses who speak that language fluently. With Big Brother Titans, the entire continent of Africa is about to be immersed in entertainment rarely seen on any reality TV show. We are ready and glad to partner with companies like Flutterwave to make this a reality”.

Paul Harris, Country Manager, Flutterwave South Africa, commented, “Our collaboration with the Big Brother Titans helps us speak to our extensive reach across Africa. This show would be broadcast across 40 African countries, an opportunity to support businesses in these countries. Big Brother Titans will open up more opportunities for SMEs on Flutterwave to access a larger audience. With this sponsorship, we’re telling businesses in Africa, wherever they are, that they can start anywhere and go far.”