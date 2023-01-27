The EU-ECOWAS Scholarship programme is offering master’s scholarships in sustainable energy at specialized West African universities in Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.

The scholarships are available to eligible students from ECOWAS member countries.

The program aims to improve access to high-quality training in the sustainable energy sector in West Africa by enabling university graduates to acquire the experience necessary to meet the region’s growing demand for sustainable energy specialists.

Selection criteria: The scholarship selection process will analyze the information collected through the application form against the following criteria-

Have a bachelor’s degree with First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) from an ECOWAS member state or Mauritania

Have studied at least a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, energy and environment (including renewable energy and energy efficiency), law, economics, finance, and planning as determined by the entry requirements of the chosen university

Have (at least) provisional admission into an approved course of study at the time of scholarship approval.

Working candidates must provide a letter of authorization from their employer to complete the course.

Be committed to starting an internship within the course of study.

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. If more candidates match the selection criteria than there are places available, they will be ranked according to the results of their last year of study and professional experience.

You can only apply for relevant courses in Higher Education Institution(s) which have been opened to receive applications.

Scholarship categories: There are two different sorts of scholarships offered under the program-

Mobile Scholarships: Scholars are chosen to finish their master’s degree programs at universities that are not in their home country. The award will cover the costs of education, living expenses, travel, a research grant, insurance, and visas.

Stationary Scholarships: Scholars are chosen to finish their master’s degrees in institutions of higher learning situated in their home countries. The award will cover the scholars’ research funding and tuition. There will also be a small stipend to help with travel and living expenses.

To adhere to financial constraints, scholarships will only be given to a select group of the most deserving applicants. Candidates are advised to take into account things like language, location, family, and internship opportunities while making a decision.

How to apply: If your choice is Nigeria, apply through the following Nigerian universities-

Obafemi Awolowo University

M.Sc. Energy Planning and Management

M.Sc. Environmental Technology Management

M.Sc. Electrical Power Engineering

M.Sc. Energy Systems Science and Energy Systems Engineering

The University of Nigeria Nsukka

M.Eng./M.Sc. Renewable and New Energy Systems

M.Eng./M.Sc. Power Engineering

M.Eng./M.Sc. Sustainable Energy Materials Engineering

M.Eng./M.Sc. Industrial Electronics and Power Devices

M.Eng./M.Sc. Energy Policy, Regulation, and Management

Candidates interested in submitting their applications to institutions in Senegal and Cape Verde are encouraged to join a FAQ session online for more information about the scholarship in their preferred institution. Sessions will hold as follows:

Universidade de Cabo Verde: 27 January 2023.

Universite Cheikh Anta Diop: 3 February 2023.

Apply through the application form

Applications to Universities in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cape Verde have a deadline for submission by Friday 10 February 2023 at 18.00 WAT.

Interested candidates are encouraged to follow the British Council, European Union, and ECOWAS for information on when applications to their preferred institutions will be opened.

More details here