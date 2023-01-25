On 20/12/2022 PenCom released a statement that the “third edition of the pension enhancement has been approved” which is for “existing retirees…who have accumulated significant growth in their Retirement Savings Account (RSAs)”.

An enhancement is essentially an increase in the amount paid of pensions paid to pensioners monthly. The amount is paid out of their retirement savings account.

A pension enhancement should be good news to retirees (pensioners on programmed withdrawals), but it may be turning out not to be.

According to the information received, the calculation is based on the following:

Sometime late 2021 PenCom requested for balances on the accounts of all retirees as at

October 2021 o In October 2022, PenCom instructed PFA’s to calculate, using a PenCom-supplied Excel template the amount of pension enhancement for retirees

In December 2022 PenCom released a statement about their third edition of the pension enhancement (see attached)

According to PenCom’s Q3 report, there are 315,112 retirees on programmed withdrawal amounting to N13.88bn paid out monthly.

Now this is my personal experience of this

I began drawing a pension from my RSA in late 2016. Since December 2016, even after the payment of a monthly pension to me, my RSA has risen by 22.75% as of 31 December 2022.

My PFA over those 6 calendar years to 31 December 2021, has returned an average return of 14.04% (2021 – 9.86%; 2020 – 16.02%; 2019 – 13.17%; 2018 – 13.23%; 2017 – 21.65%; 2016 -10.33%).

Since 2016, the average annual withdrawal rate, i.e., pension payments to me, has been 8.05% (even though my monthly payments are fixed the rate has fluctuated: 2016 – 9.15%; 2017 – 7.67%; 2019 – 8.06; 2020 – 7.74%; 2021 – 9.26%; 2022 – 9.11% (I can’t find my 2018 statement)) in other words, despite me being in retirement and drawing a pension, my RSA balance is growing at a faster rate than I am being allowed to draw.

(I can’t find my 2018 statement)) in other words, despite me being in retirement and drawing a pension, my RSA balance is growing at a faster rate than I am being allowed to draw. Last week I got a text message from my PFA that, based on the 2022 pension enhancement program, I am entitled to a pension enhancement, and I should call to find out how much. I did call and was told it amounted to an 8.67% rise (still subject to PenCom approval).

I stopped by my PFA’s office to find out why such a derisory rise despite the economic indices in the country. I was given a printout of the calculation (I have recreated it below) and shown the PenCom spreadsheet. I asked for a copy of the spreadsheet but was told they are not allowed to give it out.

Please note, the following are economic and financial statistics in Nigeria today:

Interest rates – 17.50%, December headline inflation – 21.34% (food inflation is 23.75%) o 20-year bond yield – 14.80% (Jan 2042) o 10-year bond yield – 14.75 % (Apr 2032)

5-year bond yield – 13.40% (Feb 2028)

So, I wrote a letter of complaint to my PFA containing the following:

“Here are my complaints and questions that I would appreciate answers to please: Why is my pension enhancement only 8.67%? This is below inflation, below interest rates, and lower than even bond yields

Why is the calculation based on my balance as of October 2021?

Why is an interest rate of 8% being used in the calculation? The long-term interest rate in Nigeria is much higher.

With this all, whilst my RSA continues to grow, I am being paid and given a pension enhancement that s below the cost of living, why?”

I got a response back from my PFA the same day with the penultimate paragraph as follows:

“Kindly note that the calculation on the use of your RSA balance as at October 2021 was based on PenCom’s directive. The interest rate being used in the calculation was also obtained from the PenCom template of enhancement as directed by PenCom.”

Questions I ponder

Are retirees being short-changed?

Retiree RSA balances are growing but pay-outs are falling. Is this just about accumulating AUM and operators’ earning fees?

Why are there fees still included in the calculation when the overall fund has paid fees before the NAV per unit which is used to multiply the number of units to get the value of an RSA balance? NB: the custodian fee is missing!

Why the mystery behind the spreadsheet? Where’s the openness and transparency in the system?

Why the diktat from PenCom? Why is approval required again from PenCom?

Why is the enhancement only every 3 years?

Where is competition if ALL the PFAs are using the same template that spits out the same result?

There’s no incentive for anyone to move beyond customer service and investment returns, which are not constant.

This article was sent in by a pensioner who prefers to remain anonymous.