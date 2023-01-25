With a valuation of £4.8 billion [$5.95 billion], Manchester United has retained its position as the most valuable club in the Premier League.

The club has consistently been the most valuable football club in English football, consolidated by a 28% gain in value over two years.

Note that Man-U’s valuation is far ahead of other clubs, including that of Liverpool which placed second at £3.8 billion valuation.

Huge potential: Many analysts believe that Man United has the potential to be worth even more. The view throughout the business world is that the club’s vast fanbase, which they say is more than one billion, remains relatively untapped.

The Bigger Picture: Behind Liverpool, the top five is rounded out by Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. United’s rivals Liverpool and Man City were second and third respectively with valuations of £3.8billion [$4.71b] and £3.5billion [$4.43b].

Current Premier League leaders Arsenal moved up a spot with their value of £ 2.9 billion [$3.6b], while Chelsea was left in the fifth with £ 2.8 billion [$3.47b]. And, between 2021 and 2023, it was Newcastle United who saw their club grow in value the most – with a 63 per cent increase bringing them to a total value of £357million. Newcastle’s growth over the two years will have benefitted from their Saudi led-takeover in 2021.

Premier League’s top ten most valuable clubs

Manchester United £4.8bn

Liverpool £3.8bn

Man City £3.5bn

Arsenal £2.9bn

Chelsea £2.8bn

Tottenham £2.6bn

West Ham £539m

Everton £486m

Leicester £442m

Newcastle £357m

What Next For Man United? The Red Devils are now in first place and are in excellent health, which will help them maintain their high worth by making the Champions League.