The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs, as bulls dominated proceedings and drove up the broad market.

Consequently, the All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.11% to close at 52,657.69 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N28.681 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.05%. The stock market has advanced by 1,062.03 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as JOHNHOLT led 18 gainers, and 13 losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,657.69 points

Previous ASI: 52,594.68 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.11%

Y-T-D: 2.05%

Market Cap: N28,681trillion

Volume: 143.7 million

Value: N1.77 billion

Deals: 4,078

NGX Top ASI gainers

JOHNHOLT up + 9.38% to close at N1.05

NSLTECH up + 9.09% to close at N0.24

CHAMS up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

GEREGU up + 6.92% to close at N148.40

ABCTRANS up + 6.90% to close at N0.31

NGX Top ASI losers

CORNERST down – 10.00% to close at N0.54

CWG down – 9.62% to close at N0.94

JAPAULGOLD down – 6.67% to close at N0.28

UNITYBNK down – 5.17% to close at N0.55

COURTVILLE down – 4.00 % to close at N0.48

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH– 19,656,108

CHAMS – 11,218,160

GTCO– 10,990,062

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N326,846,830

GTCO– N264,992,516

ZENITHBANK- N 243,456,025