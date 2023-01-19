The Lagos State Government has initiated moves to regulate the activities of major and independent petroleum marketers operating along major roads and traffic-prone areas across the state.

This follows the traffic gridlock which is currently being experienced in some parts of the state due to persistent fuel scarcity and long queues of vehicles at these filling stations despite claims of improved petrol distribution by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who noted that the move becomes imperative in order to check indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing to buy petroleum products and oftentimes impeding the free flow of traffic on some roads.

Filling stations to now operate between 9 am and 4 pm

Oladeinde explained that major and independent petroleum marketers whose filling stations are situated on major highways and areas susceptible to traffic will henceforth be allowed to operate only between the hours of 9 am to 4 pm daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsides.

He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Transport Operations Compliance Unit (TOCU) and other Law Enforcement Agencies have been charged to ensure a seamless flow of traffic across the State.

The Commissioner, therefore, implored all major and Independent Petroleum Marketers operating across the State to comply with the directive to avoid sanctions.