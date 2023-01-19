The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming general election, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the restructuring the people of South West have been clamoring for, would be implemented during his administration.

This was made known on Thursday by Atiku while addressing thousands of party supporters and residents of Oyo state during the PDP presidential campaign rally at Mapo hall in Ibadan, where they converged to listen to him.

Party bigwigs present at the rally

Although the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, his deputy, and top state government officials were reported to be absent at the campaign rally, some PDP chieftains who were at the campaign included the Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and his counterpart from Balyesa, Douye Diri, former governor of Kogi and Osun states; Idris Wada and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively and Mrs. Titi Abubakar Atiku.

Others are Senator Dino Melaye, former Vice President, Architect Nnamadi Sambo, former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, Hon. Ndidi Elumelu, Abdul Ningi, former governor of Adamawa state, Bonie Haruna, former governor of Cross River, Lyel Imoke, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Philip Aduda, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, Chief Wole Oyelese, and Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Restructuring to give more powers to states, local governments

Atiku while addressing the people during the PDP campaign in the state lamented that the people of South West have been clamoring for restructuring for many years.

He, however, pledged that restructuring of the country which the people have been clamoring for would be implemented when he gets to power in May this year.

The former vice president alleged that the current government at the federal level has failed to restructure the country, despite the fact that the people of the region have been clamoring for it over the years.

He assured the people that his administration would implement what the current government has failed to do.

Atiku while addressing the audience, said that the type of restructuring he will introduce would give more powers to states and local government areas, adding that restructuring of the country will be one of the cardinal points of his administration.

He said, “ I will restructure Nigeria. Restructuring of the country will be achieved during my time. By restructuring, we mean giving more powers and autonomy to the states and local government areas.

“It will be one of the pillars of my government. They have failed to implement it. Vote them out. Vote them out completely.

“From top to bottom, vote for PDP, from bottom to top, vote for PDP. We thank you very much.

“Vote for PDP so that together, we can match to progress.’’