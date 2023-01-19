There are reports that the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Although the details of the meeting are still unknown, the meeting of the apex bank boss with the president might not be unconnected with the recent monetary policy direction of the CBN with respect to the cashless policy and the introduction of the new naira notes as well as the drama with the Department of State Security (DSS).

According to Punch, this is the second meeting that Emefiele is having with President Buhari since he secretly returned to the country on January 12, 2022, from his vacation outside the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBN Governor was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah.

For the record

Emefiele had allegedly left the country following the investigation of several allegations against him bordering on terrorism financing and corruption.

There had been suggestions that the recent travails of Emefiele might be political given the likely impact the redesign of the naira and revised cash withdrawal limits may have on politicians and vote buying in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that earlier in December, there had been reports of a huge protest of people numbering over 200 who stormed a Federal High Court in Abuja following a reported suit secretly filed by the DSS, accusing the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism financing and other crimes.

The group of civil society organizations had raised alarm over an alleged plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

The DSS had sought a court order to arrest Emefiele. But the request was rejected by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Also, on October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo sitting in the Federal High Court in Abuja summoned Emefiele over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The court ordered him to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date.

However, Emefiele filed an appeal against the Federal High Court ruling saying that Justice Ekwo erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when he made an order compelling his attendance in court for the $53 million debt.

This is a developing story….