The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) allegedly stole the sum of $1 million belonging to Lagos State through a reported SPV Company, Soft Alliance. They urged that he should be disqualified from the presidential race on account of corruption.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson to the Atiku PDP Presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He added that the PDP in the coming days will not hesitate to tell Nigerians of the corrupt practices as well as a list of SPVs by the APC candidate.

Real Mr. SPV: Ologbondiyan claimed Tinubu is the “Real Mr. SPV”, saying that he is a Nigerian ” Artful dodger”. He added:

” Bola Tinubu, sensing that his many corrupt activities, especially his fleecing of Lagos State with many Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies were about to come to light, rushed to hire a serial blackmailer, as he has always done, to foul the public space with fabricated allegations against Atiku Abubakar.”

$1 million: They added that Tinubu also moved funds belonging to Lagos State into a domiciliary account owned by the APC presidential aspirant.

” It is now in public space how Bola Tinubu allegedly used a reported SPV company, Soft Alliance, to steal a whopping $1 million belonging to Lagos State through an account 0015778102 in a third-generation bank and how the sum of $826,000 belonging to Lagos State was also reportedly moved to a domiciliary account 0036620785 allegedly owned by Tinubu in a first-generation bank with the number in a three-day lodgment scheme.”

Disqualification: The PDP also called for an apology from the APC to Atiku Abubakar, urging him to listen to the voice of reason and withdraw from the Presidential race.

“In the days ahead, our campaign will not hesitate to furnish Nigerians with a compendium of corrupt practices as well as the list of SPVs used by the APC candidate to loot public funds in key government agencies thereby depriving Nigerians the benefit of our national patrimony.”

” Now that Tinubu’s evil diversionary scheme against Atiku Abubakar has failed and Nigerians have seen that there is no iota of truth in his allegation against Atiku Abubakar, our campaign demand that Tinubu should tender an unreserved apology to Atiku Abubakar, he should listen to the voice of reason and withdraw from the Presidential race.”

” If anyone is to be arrested and disqualified from the presidential race on account of corruption, certainly, that person is not Atiku Abubakar but Bola Tinubu.”