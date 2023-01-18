The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.16% to close at 52,615.51 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N46 billion to close at N28.658 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.97%. The stock market has advanced by 1019.85 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CHELLARAM led 17 gainers, and 21 losers topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,615.51 points

Previous ASI: 52,701.31 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.16%

Y-T-D: 1.97%

Market Cap: N 28.658 trillion

Volume: 217.9 million

Value: N4.47 billion

Deals: 3,377

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHELLARAM up + 9.77% to close at N1.46

CHIPLC up + 9.52% to close at N0.69

LINKASSURE up + 9.09% to close at N0.48

INTENEGINS up + 7.89% to close at N0.41

MBENEFIT up + 6.67% to close at N0.32

NGX Top ASI losers

FTNCOCOA down – 6.67% to close at N0.28

ABCTRANS down – 6.45% to close at N0.29

LIVESTOCK down – 5.00% to close at N1.14

REGALINS down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

OANDO down – 3.51% to close at N3.85

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 94,270,211

ZENITHBANK – 16,918,676

GTCO – 13,162,108

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,352,974,425

AIRTELAFRI – N612,596,768

DANGCEM – N 557,813,538