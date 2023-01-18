The Nigerian Government has announced the launch of a Passport Complaints Form to enable Nigerians to get top-notch service, both within and outside the country.

This was announced in a statement by the Nigerian Immigration Service on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement, complaints received by the service would be treated with the utmost urgency.

The NIS further stated that the launch was borne out of the need to keep track of and follow through with the numerous issues experienced by Nigerians while trying to obtain the Standard Nigerian Passport. Part of the statement said:

“This way, while we seek to improve our service delivery process, the data garnered would help our “internal machinery” in ensuring that Nigerians get top-notch service; both within and outside the country.

“Complaints received via the filling of this form would be treated with the utmost urgency that is required. We emphasize that NO Nigerian must have to go through hell in getting their passport. We see and hear you, loud and clear.

To enable us keep track and follow through with the numerous issues experienced while trying to obtain the Standard Nigerian Passport, the Service is launching the Passport Complaints Form.#NISDeyForYou 🫶 pic.twitter.com/CNzDKlPY64 — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) January 18, 2023

The NIS said that anyone with passport issues should visit this portal to lodge their complaints.

In case you missed it: Recall Nairametrics reported in November 2022 that the federal government stated that Nigeria’s passport booklets are not in short supply.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior disclosed there are enough booklets available for those who had applied for passports and had been captured or are yet to be captured.

The minister said the government stopped the 24-hour passport services because of the criminalities and sharp practices involved in it.

“Some criminalities had occurred before we came and that has affected the Nigerian psyche on passports. Passports are the most secure identity document of any nation. It is the document that the president of the country attests to on its first page recommending the citizens for good consideration from whoever comes across them. So it is not just a document to play with. It is the symbol of the sovereignty of a nation,’’ he said.