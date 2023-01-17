The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.67% to close at 52,701.31 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N192 billion to close at N28.704 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.14%. The stock market has advanced by 1105.65 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 21 gainers, and 15 losers topped by UPDC at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,701.31 points

Previous ASI: 52,348.82 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.67%

Y-T-D: 2.14%

Market Cap: N28.704trillion

Volume: 228.4million

Value: N4.44 billion

Deals: 3,681

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPDCREIT up + 10.00% to close at N3.30

MRS up + 9.93% to close at N15.50

CHELLARAM up + 9.92% to close at N1.33

SUNUASSUR up + 8.82% to close at N0.37

MCNICHOLS up + 7.02% to close at N0.61

NGX Top ASI losers

UPDC down – 6.93% to close at N 0.94

GEREGU down – 6.71% to close at N139.00

LINKASSURE down – 6.38% to close at N0.44

ROYALEX down – 5.26% to close at N0.90

PZ down – 5.21% to close at N10.00

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 76,738,683

CHAMS – 17,567,533

GTCO – 16,754,496

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,426,759,562

AIRTELAFRI – N1,142,777,193

GTCO – N401,981,250