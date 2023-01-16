Coremars Asset Management Limited, an investment banking firm headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is happy to announce that It has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to commence and provide fund and portfolio management services to corporate and institutional investors as well as Wealth Management, and structured investments in the Nigerian financial sector.

The Managing Director of Coremars Asset Management Limited, Mr Olawale Adebayo said, achieving this milestone ties into his vision of building a modern-day investment banking Boutique firm in Nigeria, tapping into his wealth of knowledge in the Nigerian Banking, Telecoms and FinTech sectors.

The launch of the Asset Management business gives us a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in providing bespoke investment solutions in the Nigerian financial markets.

At Coremars Asset Management Limited, we have the practical tools and the right human capital to meet the different needs of our unique customer base which includes high net-worth individuals, insurance companies, co-operatives, trustee firms, charities, and investment clubs. By partnering with top-flight industry talent and experienced personnel, we offer a comprehensive range of first-class global investments, financial planning, and asset management services, all of which fully comply with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The Chief Investment Officer of Coremars Asset Management Limited, Mr Chibuzor Oduche also added: that higher-than-expected inflation in the economies of major Sub- Saharan African countries, especially in Nigeria, which have triggered the tightening of financial conditions in the region, thereby decimating real return on investments, Coremars Asset Management Limited is at the forefront, leading the charge in creating a uber diversified portfolio of financial products, that will address the situation and continue to churn out impressive returns and limit exposure to unnecessary market risks.

Also, in line with the vision of the firm in charting new paths, we intend to champion the financial inclusion drive and client sensitization, that will enable us to take investment solutions to the hinterlands of Nigerian society. In our in-house analysis, we believe that the percentage of Nigerians participating in the financial market is very small relative to the population size of the country. Investments in Nigeria are mainly done in the major cities and are very sparse in the rural areas, we intend to build the bridge that will bring both worlds together.

How to Invest:

Kindly visit our website at coremars.com to kick-start your financial journey with us.

For more information on how to invest with Coremars Asset Management Limited, please contact us at 7th Floor, Ed Building, 47 Marina Street, Lagos, Nigeria; E-mail: hello@coremars.com; Telephone 015155559, 015155558, 09035461163