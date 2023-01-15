The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPA) has resumed its enforcement activities for the year 2023 during the week with the sealing of an abandoned filling station near Otedola Jubilee Estate Gate, Omole Phase II, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The action by the state government is part of its efforts aimed at ridding the state of illegal structures and ensuring compliance with its physical and town planning laws.

The General Manager of LASPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, who spoke at the exercise, noted that the building which had been abandoned for a long time was sealed and served relevant notices in order to prevent further construction works on the property.

Lagos insists on voluntary compliance

Osinaike urged relevant stakeholders in the built sector to embrace voluntary compliance with the stipulations of Town Planning Laws as its benefits far outweigh enforced compliance.

He also advised members of the public to contact the Head Office of the Authority at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA Ikeja or any of its District Offices closest to them for further enquiries and necessary clarifications.

He charged intending applicants and other members of the public to desist from inducing the staff of the Authority to compromise in the discharge of their duties.

Similarly, the General Manager of LASPPPA has enjoined all staff of the Authority to be more professional, civil and cordial in dealing with clients visiting their offices for enquiries or other purposes.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws and getting approval from the relevant authorities.

Serious concerns have been raised over the monitoring of building development by the relevant state agencies and their compliance with the state’s building regulations and physical planning laws.

Also, the state government is applying stricter controls and regulations for property developers due to increasing cases of collapsed buildings which have claimed many lives in the state.