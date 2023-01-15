Nollywood comic actor, Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, has died.
Husseini Shaibu, a theatre practitioner confirmed this on Twitter early on Sunday.
- Announcing his death, Shaibu wrote in a tweet, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular Wale Adenuga Production Comic Series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is DEAD!
Ogunrombi was popular for his role in Wale Adenuga’s Comedy series, Papa Ajasco, a character he took on after Abiodun Ayoyinka the former character pulled out of the show which centers on Ajasco family and their interactions with others.
He was known as a comic actor, music director, and producer in the film industry.
He was the Music Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.
