The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 89 basis points.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.89% to close at 52,512.48 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N253 billion to close at N28.602 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.46%. The stock market has advanced by 463.63 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as BERGER led 36 gainers, and 12 Losers topped by LASACO at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,512.48 points

Previous ASI: 52,048.85 points

% Day Change: 0.89%

% Y-t-D: 2.46%

Market Cap (N): 28.602 trillion

Volume: 217,162,132

Value (N): 2.55 billion

Deals: 4,591

NGX Top ASI gainers

BERGER up +10.00% to close at N6.60

LINKASSURE up +10.00% to close at N0.44

TOTAL up + 10.00% to close at N212.30

THOMASWY up +9.63% to close at N1.48

PRESTIGE up +9.52% to close at N0.46

NGX Top ASI losers

LASACO down – 10.00% to close at N0.99

CWG down – 9.52% to close at N0.95

CHELLARAM down – 9.46% to close at N1.34

ROYALEX down – 7.14% to close at N0.91

FIDSON down – 4.16% to close at N9.34

Top 3 by Volume

ZENITHBANK – 20,310,743

GTCO – 18,202,591

UBA – 17,145,968

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N517,738,260.45

GTCO – N449,906,954.55

MTNN – N355,445,563.50