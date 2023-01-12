The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s trading activities with a gain of N174 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.61% to close at 52,048.85 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as ELLAHLAKES led 35 gainers, with 6 losers topped by ABBEYBDS at the end of today’s session.
As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N28.34 trillion.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,048.85 points
- Previous ASI: 51,729.87 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.61%
- Market Cap: N28.349trillion
- Volume: 211.7million
- Value: N7.72 billion
- Deals: 3,462
NGX Top ASI gainers
- ELLAHLAKES up + 10.00% to close at N3.96
- LASACO up +10.00% to close at N1.10
- INTBREW up + 8.60% to close at N5.05
- DANGSUGAR up + 7.19% to close at N17.15
- SUNUASSUR up + 6.90% to close at N0.31
NGX Top ASI losers
- ABBEYBDS down – 10.00% to close at N1.53
- CHELLARAM down – 9.76% to close at N1.48
- FTNCOCOA down – 3.57% to close at N0.27
- NAHCO down – 3.55% to close at N6.80
- ROYALEX down – 2.00% to close at N 0.98
Top 3 by Volume
- MANSARD – 26,251,578
- GTCO – 19,807,904
- CHAMS – 17,906,364
Top 3 by Value
- AIRTELAFRI – N4,135,010,452
- MTNN – N1,154,245,841
- DANGCEM – N687,616,958
