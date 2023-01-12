The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s trading activities with a gain of N174 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.61% to close at 52,048.85 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as ELLAHLAKES led 35 gainers, with 6 losers topped by ABBEYBDS at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N28.34 trillion.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,048.85 points

Previous ASI: 51,729.87 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.61%

Market Cap: N28.349trillion

Volume: 211.7million

Value: N7.72 billion

Deals: 3,462

NGX Top ASI gainers

ELLAHLAKES up + 10.00% to close at N3.96

LASACO up +10.00% to close at N1.10

INTBREW up + 8.60% to close at N5.05

DANGSUGAR up + 7.19% to close at N17.15

SUNUASSUR up + 6.90% to close at N0.31

NGX Top ASI losers

ABBEYBDS down – 10.00% to close at N1.53

CHELLARAM down – 9.76% to close at N1.48

FTNCOCOA down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

NAHCO down – 3.55% to close at N6.80

ROYALEX down – 2.00% to close at N 0.98

Top 3 by Volume

MANSARD – 26,251,578

GTCO – 19,807,904

CHAMS – 17,906,364

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N4,135,010,452

MTNN – N1,154,245,841

DANGCEM – N687,616,958