The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, generated revenue of N1.02 trillion in 2022. This is 16.07 per cent higher than the N870.38 million generated in 2021.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Controller of the Apapa Command, Malanta Yusuf, in Lagos.

The NCS stated such records earnings were achieved through its resilience towards blocking leakages.

How they did it: The Customs chief said that they blocked leakages and traced unpaid duties. He said:

“This feat was made possible because of the resilience of our officers and men in blocking revenue leakages and ensuring that all unpaid declarations and uninitialized Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports had been traced and accounted to the Federal Government coffers.”

He also added that 157 containers with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N14.4 billion were seized as against 102 containers with a DPV of N31.8 billion seized in the year 2021.

“Our record shows that fake and prohibited drugs without necessary National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) certification and Tramadol topped the list of seizures made last year.

“Other items seized include codeine syrup, foreign parboiled rice, vegetable oil, processed/unprocessed wood, used clothings and others.”

Yusuf revealed that the command recorded a total of $68.5 million Free on Board (FOB) value, equivalent to N28.2 billion of non-oil commodities citing that a total of 6.4 million metric tonnes were exported through Apapa in the year under review.

The exported items include steel bars; agricultural produce such as hibiscus, sesame seeds, cocoa, cashew nuts, ginger, soya beans and mineral products.

What you should know: Last Year, The Nigerian Customs Service released a circular announcing the reduction of import duties on both used and new vehicles.

In a statement by, Timi Bomodi, Customs National Spokesman, the service said the new duty rate for both used and new vehicles is now 20% as against the 35% usually paid.