Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm, has released its quarterly report on the world’s most desirable passports.

The quarterly report, called Henley Passport Index, ranks 199 passports based on the number of visa-free destinations to which their holders have access.

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is updated in real-time as visa policy changes take effect.

Detailed below are the most desirable and worst passports in 2023 according to the latest quarterly report by Henley & Partners.

The best passports to have

Japan (193 destinations) Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations) Germany, Spain (190 destinations) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations) Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations) France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations) Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United States, Czech Republic (186 destinations) Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185 destinations) Hungary, Poland (184 destinations) Lithuania, Slovakia (183 destinations)

The worst passports to hold in 2023

North Korea (40 destinations) Nepal, Palestinian territory (38 destinations) Somalia (35 destinations) Yemen (34 destinations) Pakistan (32 destinations) Syria (30 destinations) Iraq (29 destinations) Afghanistan (27 destinations)

Summary of the best and worst

According to the report, three Asian passports provide their holders with more global travel freedom than any other country’s passport.

Japanese citizens have visa-free or visa-on-demand access to a record 193 destinations worldwide, trailing only Singapore and South Korea, whose citizens can visit 192. As Asia-Pacific opens up post-Covid, its citizens are more likely to make use of their travel freedom.

European countries trail the top three Asian countries. They are Germany and Spain which are tied to 190 destinations, followed by Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg, all of which are tied to 189 destinations.

There’s also Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden all tied in 5th place, while France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom follow in the 6th place with 187 destinations.

New Zealand and the United States make an appearance in 7th place, alongside Belgium, Norway, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Afghan nationals sit at the bottom of the index once again and can access just 27 countries without requiring a visa.